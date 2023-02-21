Treat of the Day: Texas A&M student walks away from NASA visit with internship

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Angela Duron ‘24 who recently secured a NASA internship.

She coordinated a visit with NASA’s Johnson Space Center and left with an internship opportunity.

She was able to tour the robotics lab and was allowed to be a passenger and pilot the NASA Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV).

