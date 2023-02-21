United Way of the Brazos Valley names Peggi Goss new President and CEO

Peggi Goss, Interim President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, has been named the...
Peggi Goss, Interim President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, has been named the new President and CEO.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following release was shared by the United Way of the Brazos Valley:

Peggi Goss, Interim President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, has been named the new President and CEO.

“The United Way of the Brazos Valley Board of Directors is pleased to announce Peggi Goss as the new President and CEO,” said Sara Mendez, Board Chair of the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Board of Directors.

“Ms. Goss’ leadership and management skills will ensure the organization continues to move forward. Her experience with UWBV over the last six years will also provide continuity within the organization, funders, and community partners.”

Goss joined United Way in 2016 and has served as Vice President of Community Impact until becoming Interim President and CEO in December 2022.

She has over 21 years of operations experience, including 15 years in management and over six years working with nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley.

”It has been my honor to serve in the Vice President position for six years and I am excited about the next chapter as President and CEO,” said Goss. “This year is our 70th anniversary and I look forward to broadening our existing partnerships and expanding our relationships for many future years to come.”

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. They strengthen the community by identifying issues facing the Brazos Valley, engaging individuals to build strategies, and mobilizing resources to invest for change. United Way invests through Community Impact Grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations and Investment Initiatives including 2-1-1 TexasEarly Literacy ProgramsRide2Health, and the Youth Leadership Cabinet. Learn more at uwbv.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road work generic
Street repairs to close College Station intersection
Troubadour Festival announces date in College Station
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
To prepare for the upcoming kitten season, Six Kittens Rescue put together a fun event for the...
Six Kittens Rescue hosts inaugural kitten shower
A large natural gas leak was reported Monday afternoon at Texas Avenue and Richards Street in...
Update: Evacuation orders have not been lifted for gas leak, CSPD confirms

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Are local first responders prepared if a train carrying hazardous materials derailed
Are local first responders prepared if a train carrying hazardous materials derailed