United Way of the Brazos Valley names Peggi Goss new President and CEO

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following release was shared by the United Way of the Brazos Valley:

Peggi Goss, Interim President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, has been named the new President and CEO.

“The United Way of the Brazos Valley Board of Directors is pleased to announce Peggi Goss as the new President and CEO,” said Sara Mendez, Board Chair of the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Board of Directors.

“Ms. Goss’ leadership and management skills will ensure the organization continues to move forward. Her experience with UWBV over the last six years will also provide continuity within the organization, funders, and community partners.”

Goss joined United Way in 2016 and has served as Vice President of Community Impact until becoming Interim President and CEO in December 2022.

She has over 21 years of operations experience, including 15 years in management and over six years working with nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley.

”It has been my honor to serve in the Vice President position for six years and I am excited about the next chapter as President and CEO,” said Goss. “This year is our 70th anniversary and I look forward to broadening our existing partnerships and expanding our relationships for many future years to come.”

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. They strengthen the community by identifying issues facing the Brazos Valley, engaging individuals to build strategies, and mobilizing resources to invest for change. United Way invests through Community Impact Grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations and Investment Initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Early Literacy Programs, Ride2Health, and the Youth Leadership Cabinet. Learn more at uwbv.org.

