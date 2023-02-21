Vietnam Veterans eligible to be honored at The Wall that Heals exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, the Brazos Valley has a special opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes.

The Wall That Heals will be at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station from April 27-30.

As part of the exhibit, local Vietnam Veterans who died after returning home are eligible to be honored as part of the In Memory Honor Roll display.

Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service. The program enables the families and friends of those veterans to have them be forever memorialized.

The local cut-off date to be added is March 27. There is no cost to have a veteran honored and the application process is simple.

All veterans from Texas honored through In Memory will have their photos and names on display as part of the mobile Education Center exhibit when The Wall That Heals is in College Station from April 27-30

It honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Because the memorial is open to the public 24 hours a day, volunteers are needed around the clock to welcome visitors, help look up names, or with education center assistance.

Additional information on the In Memory program and the application form can be found here.

