WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy saw their season come to an end after a 57-30 loss to Sacred Heart in the TAPPS 2A Semifinals in Waco on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles were led by Tatiana Butenko and Sophie Fox with eight points a piece.

Allen Academy finishes the season with a 22-4 record.

