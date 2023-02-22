A&M Women’s Basketball hosts Kentucky in final home game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena for its final home game of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear maroon for the team’s home finale.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (6-18, 1-13 SEC) are holding their opponents to only 57.7 points per game at Reed Arena and have won six ballgames in Aggieland. The Maroon & White have held 21 teams under their average scoring output this season, including 13 while at home.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff. 12th Man Rewards 12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches. The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Thursday’s matchup marks the 14th installment between Texas A&M and Kentucky (10-16, 2-12 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series, 8-5. The Maroon & White are 3-3 against the Wildcats when playing at home. The two squads’ latest meeting was on Feb. 6, 2022, in Lexington that resulted in a 73-64 overtime win for A&M.

How to Keep up & Parking

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on SECN with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

