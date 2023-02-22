Black History Month: Former Miss Texas titleholders create space for others

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The history of the Miss Texas Organization was altered in 2006 when Shilah Phillips became the first Black woman to earn the title. Before competing that year, she didn’t know if she had what it took to win, but Philips knew she had talent, faith and support.

“I was someone who did not come from a wealthy family, who didn’t have all these gowns and dresses and this background,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who’s also of Native American descent and a former “American Idol” semi-finalist, knew her win was nothing but a blessing.

“I knew what a big deal it was for me to win that title because I knew that people that look like me, they didn’t win,” Phillips said.

The 2006 titleholder and first-runner up to Miss America 2007 showed that nothing was impossible for women like Ivana Hall.

“I remember watching her win Miss Texas and almost go on to win Miss America,” Hall said. “I still, to this day, think she was my Miss America,” said Hall.

Hall started competing in the Miss Texas Organization at 19 years old and eventually went on to become the second Black woman to earn the title in 2013. Along with her peers acknowledging her impact, she was a beacon of hope for kids in rural communities.

“A lot of teachers would say to me to the side, ‘Thank you so much. My kids need to see this,’” Hall said. “I would always get that reminder in different venues, but it was mostly in the schools.”

These two former titleholders also paved the way for women like Chandler Foreman, Miss Texas 2019 and 2020, making her the third Black woman to have the title.

Today, Hall is continuing to create space for others on the Virginia Democratic Caucus campaign team.

“I know that there are still eyes on me so being respectful but again standing strong in my beliefs and speaking up and speaking out about the things that I believe in and continuing to provide spaces and opportunities for women and women of color, including people of the LGBTQ community as well,” Hall said.

Phillips is a visual and performing artist, voice teacher and business owner among other things.

“I have just made it my life’s mission to just pour into the lives of young women and to just preach to young women and let them know that they can accomplish their dreams and goals,” Phillips said.

Both Phillips and Hall want to be examples of being unafraid to take up space where you may be the “only.”

“They need to believe in themselves, and it doesn’t matter if they don’t look like what the status quo is, that they can be different,” Phillips said.

For Hall, it’s all about knowing who you are and not being afraid to be your authentic self.

“Be strong in your convictions, know your beliefs and be unapologetic about it,” Hall said.

