Boots & BBQ is back!

Join the Arts Council for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Come out, and enjoy an afternoon of art, music and delicious BBQ.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley will host its annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser this month, with proceeds going towards helping the Arts Council continue its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

The event will include entertainment, recent art from the Council’s artists in residence and items to purchase.

The Program and Grant Assistant, Madi Stott, shared this is the first time the Arts Council is doing this event post-pandemic, and they are excited to get the fundraiser back running.

“Most importantly, we have some really cool galleries for our guests to check out, and it’s just a great opportunity for people in the community to get to know what we are doing, and we get to raise the funds to continue doing what we love to do,” said Stott.

The Station on 29th will cater this year’s event. Owner of the restaurant Mateo Cantu says he is honored, adding he and the staff love food and people, so this is a chance to be involved with both things they are passionate about.

“The big dog truck serves our barbecue. We smoke it all there at the Station. It’s nice to reach out and not just be stuck in one space. We love doing events!” said Cantu.

boots and bbq
boots and bbq(kbtx)

This year’s Boots & BBQ event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Arts Council.

For tickets or sponsorship click here or contact programs@acbv.org for additional details. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP before the event.

Binford 2