Bryan High mariachi Los Vikingos performing in state competition Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big week for the Bryan High School mariachi Los Vikingos. The group is performing at the State Mariachi Festival in Seguin Saturday.

Band director James Mosqueda says there will be 29 groups, including Bryan High, competing in the 6A classification. There will be 77 schools total participating.

“It’s quite an experience to get to go and perform with some of the best mariachis in the state at the high school level and we’re honored to have a spot in that competition,” said Mosqueda.

The band is made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors, including Luis Garcia.

“It’s just really exciting going to state my senior year,” said Garcia. “It’s really fun seeing a lot of diversity too in our mariachi.”

Garcia plays the violin and has some solos. He said he got involved with mariachi music in the eighth grade.

Los Vikingos are scheduled to take the stage at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. You can watch a livestream of the performance here.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.