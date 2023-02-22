Crews respond to gas line cut by construction workers in Bryan

Bryan Fire Department and Atmos Energy responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a cut gas line.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Fire Department and Atmos Energy responded to the 1600 block of Finfeather Road for a cut gas line Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Atmos Energy, Atmos technicians are making repairs and no evacuations have been ordered.

“A construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working at 1614 Finfeather Road in Bryan and damaged a natural gas pipeline,” the statement reads.

This is the second time this week that crews in the area have responded gas line cut by construction workers. The first happened Monday in College Station prompting residents to evacuate for nearly 24 hours.

