Dance the night away at the 28th Annual Island Party Music Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the stage this spring for Brothers Under Christ Fraternity’s Island Party Music Festival.

For the men of BYX, it’s all about giving back.

Proceeds from Island Party will be donated to Living Water International, a faith-based non-profit organization that helps communities in developing countries to create sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene programs.

“It’s one thing to just have a concert that brings good vibes here locally, but if we can bring that all across the world, it’ll really help people,” BYX Brother, Daniel Castro, said. “The thing we love about Living Water is that they’re spending years there, teaching people how to take care of the wells, so it’s sustainable.”

Last year, the fraternity raised $41,000 for Living Water International.

“That money was used to build a well in Zimbabwe at an education complex where the kids were having to walk miles every day to get water. They were losing hours of their school time. Our money from last year’s Island Party was used to transform lives overseas,” BYX Brother, Jackson Benge, explained.

Island Party is a family-friendly, community-inclusive event happening at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The lineup of bands performing includes HARBOUR, Peach Tree Rascals, and Saint Motel.

Plus, the winner of BYX’s Battle of the Bands competition will have the honor of opening for these bands at Island Party.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.