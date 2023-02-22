Focus at Four: Fairfield Lake State Park closing to the public

The land lease of the popular state park is being terminated, park set to close Feb. 28
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced that Fairfield Lake State Park will be closing to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The state agency was informed by the owner of the site that the land lease was terminated due to the impending sale of the property, according to a press release.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has been leasing the property for more than 50 years from Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy.

“We’ve been informed in the last couple of years that Luminant wanted to sell the entire property,” said David Yoskowitz, Texas Parks and Wildlife Executive Director. “We were given notice that we needed to vacate the property. So, we started a process of working with our staff to start shutting down the park.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife said they were given 120 days to vacate the property before it is turned over to the new owner, Todd Interests.

“It’s under contract with a private developer that wants to turn it into a private gated community for exclusive, second homes. They want to have the land available for its buyers,” said Yoskowitz.

Some lawmakers in Austin are trying to help save the state park. State Rep. Angelia Orr filed a bill that, if passed, would give Texas Parks and Wildlife the authority to acquire land through eminent domain.

“We want to work with the owner and the current contracted buyer to see a way forward. We are very agnostic at this point in using eminent domain, that’s not our first choice,” said Yoskowitz.

State Senator Charles Schwertner issued a statement about the closure.

“The heartbreaking announcement of the closing of Fairfield Lake State Park is a tremendous loss for Freestone County and all Texans who enjoy our state’s unique parklands,” said Schwertner. “It is unfortunate that Vistra and this private developer were unable to come to an agreement that would have allowed the state of Texas to purchase the park from Vistra to maintain it for future generations of Texans.”

Fairfield Lake State Park was acquired in 1971 by lease from Texas Utilities and opened to the public in 1976.

The park, named after 2,400-acre Fairfield Lake, saw an average of 80,000 visitors a year and was known for activities such as horseback riding, family reunions, paddling, fishing, camping, and hiking.

