Frozen or on the rocks? Let’s celebrate National Margarita Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you prefer yours frozen or on the rocks, you can never go wrong with a delicious, refreshing margarita.

On this National Margarita Day, Mad Taco’s Peter Madden stopped by The Three to kickstart the celebration.

Mad Taco offers 20 margarita flavors and if you can’t decide on just one, order a flight and try a whole bunch!

Made in house, Madden says Jalapeno Pineapple, Cham-Mango, Strawberry Basil, and Vanilla Bean are the current top sellers.

You can buy bottles of Mad Taco’s margarita mix with or without alcohol at their location in South College Station.

Madden recommends lining the rim of your glass with salt, sugar, or Tajin before pouring your drink over ice (or frozen), and garnishing with a lime or other fruit you like.

