Get creative and register for Brenham’s Spring Eggs Art Walk

Win up to $200
Spring Eggs Art Walk
Spring Eggs Art Walk(Visit Brenham)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham is kicking off the season of spring by hosting this year’s Spring Eggs Art Walk.

With help from artists in the community, Main Street Brenham will bring art to the streets of downtown as wooden cutouts of eggs are decorated.

You must register by Feb. 24 to participate.

This event fills downtown with colorful and creative painted eggs in celebration of spring.

Registration is now open to individuals or organizations who would like to paint an egg.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and in both the professional (age 18+) and student (18 & under) categories for Most Creative, Most Votes, Judges Choice, Best Easter Theme, and Best Seasonal Theme.

Voting for eggs takes place from March 25 - April 8. Visitors to Downtown Brenham can enjoy the Spring Eggs Art Walk while shopping and dining in our vibrant historic district from Saturday, March 25 through Tuesday, April 11.

Prizes include:

  • Best of Show $200 Kieke Egg Farm
  • Professional Category (18+)
  • Most Creative ($125) Floyd’s Lounge
  • Most Votes ($125) Hermann Furniture
  • Judges Choice ($125) The Pomegranate
  • Best Easter Theme ($125) Celia Haley
  • Best Seasonal Theme ($125) Brenham National Bank
  • Student Category (18 & under)
  • Most Creative ($125) Brenham Floral
  • Most Votes ($125) The Canyon Chick
  • Judges Choice ($125) Upchurch Architects
  • Best Easter Theme ($125) Must Be Heaven
  • Best Seasonal Theme ($125) Texas Casual Cottages

