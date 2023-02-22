Green selected to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- McKinzie Green was selected to the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The honor marked the first selection to the community service team for the Manvel, Texas, native. Green was an active participant in the Rev’ved Up to Read 2nd grade reading program, which allows student-athletes to visit with young students in the area to read a book and talk about the importance of literacy and education.

She also helped build over 50 bikes for children in Aggieland over the Christmas Break with her team. Green was a part of the AggiesCan Food Drive, the largest student‐ran canned food drive in the nation which provides tens of thousands of meals to the Brazos Valley annually.

Additionally, the graduate student provided meals during Thanksgiving to families in Aggieland and wrote letters to first responders to show her appreciation for their work and sacrifice.

The SEC established the community service team 25 years ago in a continued effort to recognize the accomplishments of student‐athletes beyond the field of competition.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.