HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hendrickson Lady Hawks beat College Station 74-41 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym in the Class 5A Region III Quarterfinals.

The Lady Cougars end their season at 16-14. Hendrickson advances onto the Class 5A Region III Tournament and improves to 33-5 on the year.

