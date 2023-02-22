Police activity reported in Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Waco Street in Bryan is currently closed due to law enforcement activity.

Some residents have reported seeing what appears to be a SWAT team on location.

Waco Street is currently blocked from Eureka Street to Old Kurten Road.

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of Waco Street and Paris Street.

This is the second day in a row that law enforcement officers have executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Bryan. On Tuesday, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Luza Street. That warrant on Luza Street is related to an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation, according to court records.

