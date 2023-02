ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - In the night cap at Tiger Gym, Rudder beat Shoemaker 68-53 behind Kevin Holmes 23 points Tuesday night. Trey Bradford added 15 points and Landon Heslip pitched in 10 of his own.

The Area Championship is set for Rudder vs Austin LBJ (21-14) in Giddings at 7:00 on Thursday.

