Take care of yourself, take care of your heart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For American Heart Month, St. Joseph Health stopped by The Three to share what people can do to focus on their cardiovascular health.

Cardiac Rehab Manager Leslie Martinek says to stay healthy you must first know some of the risk factors for heart disease.

“Are you smoking? Are you overweight? Are you eating healthy? Those are all the things you should worry about now, and not wait until it’s too late,” said Martinek.

Other risks include increasing age, family history, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and uncontrolled diabetes.

According to Martinek, some signs to look out for if you think you may be experiencing a heart attack are chest pain and tightness and neck and jaw pain that transfers to the arm. She says even stomach pain can be a warning sign.

In order to reduce your risk, you want to make sure you are getting your annual checks for high blood pressure and high cholesterol. She also suggests eating a heart healthy diet, getting adequate sleep and being active.

“The American Heart Association wants us to get 150 minutes of activity a week,” she added.

Martinek stressed the importance of heart health, adding the importance of the month is to educated people. She says the best thing to do is work with your physician for a happier, healthier life.

