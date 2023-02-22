Texas A&M men’s basketball fans hoping to break attendance record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Tuesday night, thousands of fans packed Reed Arena for the Texas A&M men’s basketball game against Tennessee.

Texas A&M men’s basketball games have become a hot ticket this spring. This comes after the Aggie’s have thrived in SEC play, drawing in big crowds at Reed Arena. Ahead of the game on Tuesday night against Tennessee, the game was sold out.

Fans told KBTX that they hope to break Reed Arena’s attendance record of nearly 15,000 people attending the game on Tuesday night.

Sam Toeniskoetter is the President of the Reed Rowdies. It’s a student organization at Texas A&M that shows up to every basketball game, bringing the energy to the crowd.

“I played basketball throughout high school and when I was younger,” said Toeniskoetter. “Then when I came to Texas A&M, I wasn’t playing basketball anymore but I was looking to stay connected. That’s when I found the Reed Rowdies. We’re going to be there regardless of how the team does. We’re huge basketball fans.”

This season, Toeniskoetter told KBTX he’s seen more fans join his crew than any other year.

“Texas A&M basketball, we’re playing great. We’re second in the conference, just one game behind Alabama. We’ve had a great home schedule this year. Reed Arena has been one of the toughest places in college basketball to play at.”

Luke White, Sophomore at Texas A&M and member of the Reed Rowdies, said he thinks the fans will be able to break the high attendance record at Reed Arena due to the attendance of previous games.

“Right now, they’re 12-2. We’re finally ranked in the top 25,” said White. “We know playing Tennessee will be a challenge but they’ve faced challenges before and risen to the occasion. I think the guys feed off our energy and we’re going to have a huge crowd tonight. All wearing black.”

White said no matter the outcome, it’s all about supporting the 12th Man.

“That’s the goal every game. I think we’re putting that on full display at these games. It’s really awesome to see everyone come together and cheer on a common team,” said White. “Now, we’re looking forward to Alabama.”

Texas A&M men’s basketball plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs next on Saturday Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

To keep up with the Reed Rowdies, click here.

