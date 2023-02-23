1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station.

According to information shared on Twitter, College Station police say it happened in the 3100 block of Harvey Road just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found one driver dead when they arrived. The other driver was taken to a local hospital.

Harvey Road is shut down between Associates Avenue and Veterans Parkway.

