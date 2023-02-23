Aggies open weekend series vs Portland Friday - will honor Corps with uniform Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies will try to secure its second weekend series win of the season on beginning Friday when it hosts Portland for a three-game set at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M enters the weekend looking to open the season with consecutive series wins for the first time since defeating Miami (OH) and Army to kick off the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

GAME COVERAGE TV: Each game vs the Pilots will be streamed and available on SEC Network+ with the call from Will Johnson and Boomer White... 12thMan.com and the 12th Man Mobile app offer live play-by-play and statistics for all home games... fans with cable providers offering access to SEC Network+ can watch all non-televised home games via the WatchESPN App using their cable provider access code.

RADIO: The game can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone... Tyler Pigg and JB Moss will have the play-by-play call on Friday and Saturday before Andrew Monaco steps in to provide play-by-play on Sunday... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK It is Sunday Funday for the finale vs Portland with fans able to purchase one full-price adult ticket and bring up to four (4) kids for free. Kids can also run the bases and get autographs from players following the conclusion of the game.

AGAINST THE PILOTS The Aggies and Pilots have have never previously met on the diamond; however, Texas A&M is 14-9 all-time vs current members of the West Coast Conference. The most recent WCC opponent came in 2019 when the Aggies took 2 of 3 games from Gonzaga. Aggie head man Jim Schlossnagle has also never faced the Pilots.

ABOUT THE PILOTS - Portland is coming off a series win at Utah Tech to start off the season, winning the first 3 games from the Trailblazers before dropping an 11-1 decision in the finale. The Pilots did not have a midweek game leading into their series at A&M

- Portland is coming off a 32-23 campaign in 2022, its first winning record in a complete season since going 27-25 in 2012. The Pilots were off to a 12-4 start in 2020 before the year was shortened due to COVID-19

- UP was picked to finish fourth in the West Coast Conference behind Gonzaga, San Diego and BYU

- Outfielder Jake Holcroft was picked as a preseason all-WCC selection, in addition to pitchers Peter Allegro and Brock Gillis

- The program has been to the NCAA Tournament 5 times, the last time in 1991

- Former Oregon State head coach Pat Casey is an alumn of Portland

- As an athletic department, UP has national championships (2002, 2005) in women’s soccer and the men’s cross country team has claimed 34 WCC titles

- A “Pilot” refers to a riverboat pilot charged with directing large ships and/or vessels through unfamiliar waters in order to get those larger vessels to port

- UP students originally voted “Chinooks” as the mascot before it was changed

Aggies excited to honor Corps with uniform on Sunday

SUNDAY SALUTE Since Texas A&M’s beginnings, the Corps of Cadets have marched in step with the university’s rhythms. Meanwhile Aggie baseball has marked the time with its moments that remain legendary. For Sunday’s series finale vs Portland, the Aggies will don an on-field salute to the Corps of Cadets, wearing uniforms which mirror and honor one of the foundational pieces of Texas A&M. Each jersey will feature a different Corps outfit patch on the left sleeve, along with the Corps emblem on the right jersey. A specialty hat will feature the Corps logo on the front and even the belt, shoes and socks were all custom designed to mirror the Corps uniform.

FRESHMEN SHINING EARLY ON Despite a slew of key returners, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff knew coming into the year and key roles would have to be filled by freshmen for the Aggies to reach their ultimate potential. Early in the season, so far so good.

The Aggies have already had four freshmen get starts in the field and three of the arms used are rookies as well. Outfielder Jace LaViolette was the only Aggie to have a hit and an RBI in each game of the opening series vs Seattle U, homering twice on Saturday. Catcher Max Kaufer became the first freshman to start behind the plate for Aggies since 2017 and has already drawn five walks in 10 plate appearances through three games, and the duo of Kaeden Kent and Kason Wells each have gotten starts in the outfield.On the mound, the trio of Ty Sexton, Shane Sdao and Justin Lamkin have yet to allow a run in 9.0 combined innings. BOST CHASING 100 RBI Senior Austin Bost has four RBI through for games for the Aggies and enters the weekend with 98 for his career. He needs two more runs driven in to reach 100 for his career.

