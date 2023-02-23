Aggies sign transfer Sam Smith for 2023 campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer bolstered its offensive attack with the addition of transfer Sam Smith, a forward who played four seasons at Boston College, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Sammy and her parents into the Aggie soccer family,” Guerrieri said. “She has already proven herself as an accomplished goal scorer and leader on the collegiate level. She is going to be a big, positive impact to our already talented attacking unit here in Aggieland.”

In Smith’s four seasons with the Eagles, she appeared in 68 matches, including 66 starts. She logged 52 points on 23 goals and six assists in the ACC, one of the most elite soccer conferences in the nation. Smith served as team captain as a senior.

“She had a fantastic four-year career at BC and worked under some terrific coaches,” Guerrieri said. “But I know she’s going to have a fantastic experience playing here in front of the 12th Man and alongside some incredible Aggie teammates in her fifth year, which we think can be very very special.”

Smith earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman Team during the 2019 campaign, finishing second Boston College in scoring with 18 points on eight goals and two assists. The effort also garnered United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Third Team distinction.

The native of Hanson, Massachusetts, paced the Eagles in offense across the board during the 2020-21 season with 13 points on five goals and three assists. The last two seasons, she combined to log 10 goals and one assist in 36 outings.

“Her pace, tactical awareness, nose for the goal and big-game experience fit perfectly into what we need,” Guerrieri said.

