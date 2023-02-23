Black History Month: Musicians share gospel music’s impact

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Music is a universal language that unites, uplifts and supports through different phases of life. Gospel music is a cornerstone in the Black community that dates back hundreds of years and is influenced by spirituals sung by slaves.

“They sang songs,” musician Quinton Samuels said. “Inspirational songs, motivational songs, songs that helped them make it through hard times, tough times and joyful songs when they actually were productive at times.”

Samuels is a preacher’s kid who grew up listening to gospel artists like James Cleveland, The Caravans, Shirley Caesar, Inez Andrews and Willie Neal Johnson.

“The music is what draws the mind, draws the spirit in and gets that focus that most people need once the message comes forth,” Samuels said. “Having music in the church is a really big vital part of the church itself.”

Thomas A. Dorsey is considered to be the “father” of gospel music. He created it in the early 1930′s by combining religious songs with blues. He’s well-known for composing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

“What he realized is that when he combined this music, it grabbed the hearts,” Samuels said.

Dorsey’s impact is still seen today as gospel artists continue to incorporate blues and jazz elements into their songs. For example, the melody in Ray Charles’ “Georgia on my Mind” can be heard in gospel duo Mary Mary’s 2005 hit “Yesterday.”

Another example is gospel artist James Cleveland using Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” to create “Jesus is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

This happens the other way around as artists from multiple genres use gospel elements in their songs.

“Some of them have actually taken an entire song, changed the words but keep the same music,” Samuels said.

For example, Ray Charles used the Southern Tones’ “It Must Be Jesus” to make “I Got a Woman.”

“You can be riding, and you can hear blues or jazz and it gives you different feelings just like gospel music,” Samuels said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.