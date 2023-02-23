Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley honors community partners at special dinner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley on Wednesday evening celebrated and honored some very special community members in person for the first time since 2020.

More than 100 community members attended the Spotlight on Great Futures dinner and awards celebration at the Miramont Country Club in Bryan.

The event was held to honor community partners and volunteers that have made a lasting impact on the lives of local youth across the Brazos Valley.

Among those honored was Frontier Communications with the Shing Star Award. Last year the company announced it would be providing free high-speed internet access to the organization through a program called Broadband for Good.

The 2021 Man and Woman of the Year awards went to Hugh McElroy and Shawn Andaya-Pulliam.

The 2022 Couple of the Year award was shared with Larry and Pam Little.

The 2022 Woman of the Year award went to Barbara Clemmons.

Torch Award recipients included Marsha Kocurek, Mike Patranella, Matt Doss, and Tim Pavlas.

The 2023 Woman of the Year Award was presented to Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine and the 2023 Man of the Year award was given to Austin Bryan.

Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez was the keynote speaker.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rhonda Watson says she’s grateful for the opportunity to gather and honor the selfless people and organizations that give so freely to the club.

“We are very excited to be able to gather again with all of our supporters, feature our members, and recognize all those in the community who make this all possible,” says Watson.

“It’s important to spotlight the community members that make this possible because they could give their time and resources to any nonprofit in the community and the fact that they choose to spend their time and resources at the Boys and Girls Club is special and it means a lot to me,” says Watson. ” We have such a great board of directors, such a great team of volunteers from Texas A&M, from the community at large, from fraternities, sororities that come, they mentor, they tutor, they spend time with our members letting them know how important they are, supporting them, giving them a hug if that’s what they need, giving them the support to let them know that you can do it, that you’re bigger than this moment in your life.”

News 3′s Evening anchor Rusty Surette was the emcee for the evening.

