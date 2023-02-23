Brazos Christian’s season ends at TAPPS State Semifinals against Rosehill 70-36

2023 Brazos Christian Girls Basketball
2023 Brazos Christian Girls Basketball(Darryl Bruffett)
By Nicole Griffith
Feb. 22, 2023
ROBINSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Christian Lady Eagles got off to a slow start and was never able to catch up with Rosehill and suffered a 70-36 loss in the TAPPS 3A State Semifinals Wednesday evening at Rocket Gym.

Rosehill got 26 points from Madison Wilson and was able to hold Brazos Christian to just 2 points in the second quarter after jumping out to a 25-12 first quarter lead.

Catherine Ann Wright led Brazos Christian with 13 points, while Brooke Jacobus added 10. The Brazos Christian Lady Eagles wrap up their season with a 26-7 record. Rosehill (35-2) will play for the TAPPS 3A Girls’ State Championship on Thursday.

