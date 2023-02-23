Brazos Valley Food Bank offers nutrition classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s Nutrition Education Program offers free nutrition classes to low-income community members by partnering with organizations and agencies in our community.

The Food Bank works with local healthcare providers to identify and assist patients living with food insecurity.

The Nutrition Education Program then works to provide those individuals with knowledge about how they can make healthy food choices that are budget-friendly, establish healthy eating habits and live a physically active lifestyle through free classes.

The classes include cooking demonstrations, food samples and take-home recipe cards. Participants leave knowing the health benefits associated with eating a balanced diet and the skills needed to practice these healthy behaviors at home.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank partners with organizations including senior centers, afterschool programs, like the Boys and Girls Club, schools, and community centers.

They teach classes for all age groups, ranging from children to older adults.

Click here for more information about the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s Nutrition Education Program.

