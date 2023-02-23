Bryan Texas Utilities warns customers of recent scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Texas Utilities is warning their customers of misleading sales pitches making their way across the Brazos Valley.

The warning from BTU comes after the company received dozens of calls from customers who say third parties are claiming to partner with them. The third parties told BTU customers they will sell and install solar systems along with other products.

Meagan Brown, Public Information Officer at Bryan Texas Utilities, told KBTX it’s important for people to know the truth behind the third parties’ claims.

“We just want to clarify any muddy water that might be out there. We just want to clear that up and just say that we are not part of any kind of third party or vendor to install solar panels or anything like that,” said Brown. “I have even had someone come up to my door and say ‘I’m partnering with BTU and we’re trying to sell blank’. We don’t want anyone to fall for anything we aren’t apart of or backing some type of program that we are not.”

Although the partnerships aren’t true, Brown said solar installs and any extra products can be installed.

“The thing is that we just don’t have anything to do with their business specifically. We let customers install solar on rooftops and any other type of item that might interact with the grid, as long as you meet BTU standards and the City of Bryan,” said Brown. “With this recent scam, we just don’t want anyone buying into details that aren’t true.”

If you have any questions regarding the recent scam, BTU asks you to contact them at (979) 821-5700.

