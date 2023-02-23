David Orr Band brings Blues, Soul, and Funk to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From down the road in Austin, the David Orr Band will be in College Station Friday, Feb. 24.

David Orr says his band is a mix of Blues, Soul, and Funk and is excited to play at the Canteen Bar & Grill.

Orr came to Austin back in February 2020 all the way from Australia.

“I moved here with my family,” Orr said. “We were here for about a month and then the pandemic shot everything down so it was an interesting move. Then I sort of started just hit the ground running and got into the Austin scene and met a lot of great people, there’s a great music community here and put together a great band.”

The David Orr Band will be performing at 7:30 p.m.

“We do 50/50 originals and when we do these three sets sort of gigs, we do the cross-section of music that we like ourselves,” Orr said. “That’ll pretty much be the kind of vibe and everything from old school Blues like Johnny Winter and Albert King and stuff like that.”

You can listen to their music online or find them frequently performing in the Austin area.

The David Orr Band’s performance on First News at Four can be found below.

