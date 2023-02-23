David Orr Band brings Blues, Soul, and Funk to College Station

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From down the road in Austin, the David Orr Band will be in College Station Friday, Feb. 24.

David Orr says his band is a mix of Blues, Soul, and Funk and is excited to play at the Canteen Bar & Grill.

Orr came to Austin back in February 2020 all the way from Australia.

“I moved here with my family,” Orr said. “We were here for about a month and then the pandemic shot everything down so it was an interesting move. Then I sort of started just hit the ground running and got into the Austin scene and met a lot of great people, there’s a great music community here and put together a great band.”

The David Orr Band will be performing at 7:30 p.m.

“We do 50/50 originals and when we do these three sets sort of gigs, we do the cross-section of music that we like ourselves,” Orr said. “That’ll pretty much be the kind of vibe and everything from old school Blues like Johnny Winter and Albert King and stuff like that.”

You can listen to their music online or find them frequently performing in the Austin area.

The David Orr Band’s performance on First News at Four can be found below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
Members of Christ Church in College Station went on a spontaneous trip on February 14 to attend...
Kentucky revival draws in members from Christ Church in College Station

Latest News

Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
Brazos Valley Food Bank offers nutrition classes
Brazos Valley Food Bank offers nutrition classes
David Orr Band performance
David Orr Band
David Orr Band