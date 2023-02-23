From The Ground Up: Younger farmers, ranchers needed to continue agriculture growth

By Conner Beene
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today’s farmers and ranchers are not getting any younger.

According to livestock experts like Pete Scarmardo, the new generation isn’t too eager to help feed the world.

“All my cowboys are on the ranches riding cattle, feeding cattle and doctoring cattle. It’s something that you have to do every day,” said Scarmardo. “It makes it where a lot of these young people are not that committed to wanting to stay in this business and do what they have to do to make it run and survive.”

Young people are needed in the fields every day, especially for beef production.

“In the cattle industry, corporations can’t own all the land to run all the cow herds. We’ve got to have these folks to continue to raise the cattle,” said Scarmardo

Current farmers and ranchers hope the younger generation will change their mindset before it’s too late.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Police activity reported in Bryan neighborhood
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
Members of Christ Church in College Station went on a spontaneous trip on February 14 to attend...
Kentucky revival draws in members from Christ Church in College Station
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine

Latest News

-
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
The City of College Station maintains that they are pursuing the Rosemary option due to the...
Bryan residents and leaders discuss Rosemary sewer project options, possible solutions
Wednesday Night Weather Update 2/22
Wednesday Night Weather Update 2/22