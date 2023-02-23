Hearne ISD hosts inaugural College & Career Fair

By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Hearne ISD took a break from learning in the classrooms and spent the day learning about life after high school.

The district hosted a college and career fair conference for the first time with 40 resources for students to interact with.

College and armed forces recruiters along with career professionals were at Hearne High School Wednesday morning.

Students started the day hearing from guest speaker Dr. Adolph Brown from the television show “The Parent Test,” which is streaming on Hulu.

Brown says it’s important to introduce kids to opportunities available after graduating high school.

“When we expose young people to the limitless opportunities that come with education and then we help them with focus and discipline and determination, anything is possible,” said Brown.

Students from 5th grade to 12th grade attended the fair.

Hearne ISD Superintendent Adrian Johnson said it’s good to expose students of all ages to these resources.

“Even the young students have an idea of what they want to be. We hope to help those dreams become a reality,” said Johnson.

The district says they hope to have a college and career fair and conference every year.

