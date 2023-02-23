Plans underway to form community gardens across Burleson County, fight food insecurity

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -A community-wide effort is underway to help combat food insecurity in Burleson County.

Residents and business owners are working on starting multiple community gardens across the entire county starting with five locations in Caldwell.

The recently formed group known as the Burleson County Community Garden Project has a goal to assist senior citizens with building and maintaining their own at-home gardens at no charge.

Organizers say sharply rising food prices and the reduction of snap benefits have many concerned about food shortages.

“Most families can’t afford to go out and eat so more and more were going to see the necessity for our own lettuce, our vegetables, our corn, growing whatever,” said project organizer Rhonda Tomasi. “Most of the seniors are on a low fixed income. They can’t afford it and truthfully most of the people that used to fill up the back of their car with a hundred dollars worth of groceries get a couple of bags now.”

Sam Johnson one of the garden organizers says the project is also a way to bring the community together while helping seniors.

“What we’re trying to do is make gardening available for everybody,” says Johnson. “What I’ve seen is a lot of seniors love gardening but it’s really hard for them to get it started.”

The group is asking anyone who wants to get involved to donate supplies such as Mineral tubes, manure, plants, soil, sand, rakes, fencing, seeds, treated wood, shovels, and more. The group says people can also contribute financially or volunteer to distribute and help set up gardens for seniors or at one of the community gardens.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at Stracener Feed & Cedar Posts in Caldwell or behind the impact Center located at 500 S. Main Street in Caldwell.

The Burleson County Community Garden Project is set to meet on March 8 at the Caldwell Civic Center.

Information on the Burleson County Community Garden Project can be found on their website or Facebook page.

