Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston

Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as 17-year-old Jaya Branch.(Images provided by ABC 13-Houston)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A car stolen from College Station was involved in a wild and dangerous pursuit Wednesday in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers spotted a black Honda Accord that was reported stolen out of College Station at about 5:10 p.m. near Fairbanks North Houston and West Little York. The driver allegedly didn’t stop when officers tried to perform a traffic stop and led them on a chase.

Over the span of a mile, investigators said the driver ran a red light and hit a total of eight cars and one motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

HPD said both suspects were caught a short time later. Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as 17-year-old Jaya Branch. Officers also recovered a pistol in the car, which Branch allegedly claimed was hers.

To see the dashcam video of the chase and for more details, click on this story that was shared by our partners at ABC-13 in Houston.

