Texas A&M students mark the beginning of Lenten season

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saint Mary’s Catholic Center held six masses on Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of the Lenten season.

Lent is the 40-day period of preparation leading up to Easter Sunday.

During Ash Wednesday services, attendees receive ashes on their forehead as a sign of repentance. Father Will Straten from St. Mary’s Catholic Center says Lent is a great opportunity for people to turn back to their faith.

“It’s always great here at St. Mary’s we see so many students as they desire to begin this holy season,” said Father Straten. “Seeing all the students here today is a great sign of hope. Just a realization that many students recognize there are many things they can receive in the world, but there is something more. There is a deep desire in their own heart for an encounter and for a relationship.”

There were also four ash services at Rudder Theatre.

