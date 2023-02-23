Three defendants sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of 15-year-old

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced three men to 15 years in prison Wednesday.

Derrick Burleson, 19, and Jaylon Jones, 20, from Bryan, as well as Davion Mitchell, 20, of College Station, are accused of aggravated sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

The incident happened in December of 2021.

According to police, the survivor agreed to have sex with one of the men through Instagram. When he showed up, he reportedly brought two others with him.

Court documents say they pointed a pistol at the girl when she answered the door and forced their way inside. Prosecutors say the three assaulted her and continued to threaten her with the gun during the incident.

They ran off when the girl’s father came home and saw what was happening, said prosecutors.

The full news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office can be viewed below.

