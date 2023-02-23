Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham High School Belles had their first competition at the Crowd Pleasers Competition at Bridgeland High School.
The team had a great showing and brought home plenty of awards to Brenham.
Team Awards:
- Best in class for Officer jazz
- Best in class for officer lyrical
- Best in class for officer novelty
- 1st runner-up Grand Champion
- Platinum Adjudication in all dances
- Best in class for team lyrical
- Best in class for team military
- 1st runner up in team Pom
- 1st runner-up grand champion
- Platinum adjudication in all dances
- Outstanding choreography in team military and Pom
Soloist Awards:
- Julissa high platinum soloist
- Gracey high platinum soloist
- Micayla platinum soloist
- Kaylan platinum soloist
- Lizzy platinum soloist
- Kaylee platinum soloist
