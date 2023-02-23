Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards

Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards
Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards(Brenham ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham High School Belles had their first competition at the Crowd Pleasers Competition at Bridgeland High School.

The team had a great showing and brought home plenty of awards to Brenham.

Team Awards:

  • Best in class for Officer jazz
  • Best in class for officer lyrical
  • Best in class for officer novelty
  • 1st runner-up Grand Champion
  • Platinum Adjudication in all dances
  • Best in class for team lyrical
  • Best in class for team military
  • 1st runner up in team Pom
  • 1st runner-up grand champion
  • Platinum adjudication in all dances
  • Outstanding choreography in team military and Pom

Soloist Awards:

  • Julissa high platinum soloist
  • Gracey high platinum soloist
  • Micayla platinum soloist
  • Kaylan platinum soloist
  • Lizzy platinum soloist
  • Kaylee platinum soloist

