Treat of the Day: Brenham Belles walk away from first competition with long list of awards

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham High School Belles had their first competition at the Crowd Pleasers Competition at Bridgeland High School.

The team had a great showing and brought home plenty of awards to Brenham.

Team Awards:

Best in class for Officer jazz

Best in class for officer lyrical

Best in class for officer novelty

1st runner-up Grand Champion

Platinum Adjudication in all dances

Best in class for team lyrical

Best in class for team military

1st runner up in team Pom

1st runner-up grand champion

Platinum adjudication in all dances

Outstanding choreography in team military and Pom

Soloist Awards:

Julissa high platinum soloist

Gracey high platinum soloist

Micayla platinum soloist

Kaylan platinum soloist

Lizzy platinum soloist

Kaylee platinum soloist

