Two pick-up trucks crash at intersection of FM 60, FM 50

Two pick-up trucks crashed Thursday morning in Burleson County
Two pick-up trucks crashed Thursday morning in Burleson County(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Two vehicles crashed Thursday morning at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50 in Burleson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado turning left on FM 50 crashed into a 2002 GMC pick-up truck traveling westbound on FM 60. Traffic was slowed until the scene cleared by 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

