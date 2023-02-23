Two pick-up trucks crash at intersection of FM 60, FM 50
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Two vehicles crashed Thursday morning at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50 in Burleson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado turning left on FM 50 crashed into a 2002 GMC pick-up truck traveling westbound on FM 60. Traffic was slowed until the scene cleared by 9 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
