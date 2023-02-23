Winter holds on for half of the Brazos Valley tomorrow. Spring for the rest.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’ve gone ahead and changed the forecast for Friday due to the incoming cold front. The cold front is approaching from the Waco area and recent data suggests that it will arrive in the Brazos Valley later this evening. However, it will only arrive in parts of the Brazos Valley. The front is expected to stall early Friday morning and split the Brazos Valley almost in half.

Stationary Front Timing 2/23 - 2/24 (KBTX Weather)

Weather models are relatively agreeing that the front will arrive Thursday evening. The position of the front and the distance of a few counties could mean a difference of 20 degrees on Friday. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties could see high temperatures near 50 degrees. Our southeastern counties will be closer to the mid-70s.

Back into the 80s by the weekend. (KBTX Weather)

The front will be relatively weak, and temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 80s for everyone by the weekend. Another cold front arrives on Sunday night into Monday. Dropping temperatures back into the low-to-mid 70s.

