Aggie Track gears up for SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams compete at the SEC Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center on February 24-25.

The Aggie women enter the meet as the sixth-highest ranked team in the conference, and No. 11 in the nation, according to the USTFCCCA rankings. According to the USTFCCCA #EventSquad rankings, the Maroon & White have the top high jump squad in the conference, while also boasting the SEC’s second-best 400m squad and sixth-best squad in the 200m. The Aggies face highly ranked competition, with eight of the 12 opposing teams ranked in the top 25, including five in the top 10.

The men are ranked eighth in the conference, coming in at No. 18 in the country. The Aggies boast the top pole vault squad in the SEC, along with the second-highest ranked 400m group. The men face off against 10 top-25 teams, including four teams ranked in the top-10.

The Aggies have seven marks that rank among the top-three in the conference.

Ushan Perera leads the charge for the men, ranking as the top high jumper with a season best of 7-4.5/2.25m. Zach Davis’ clearance of 17-9.75/5.43m puts him at the No. 2 spot, while Auhmad Robinson holds the No. 3 mark in the 400m at 45.65.

For the women, Lamara Distin stands alone in the high jump, clearing 6-5.5/1.97m, 10-centimeters more than teammate Bára Sajdoková, who is tied at the No. 2 spot with a 6-1.5/1.87m. Heather Abadie holds the third-best clearance in the pole vault at 13-10-5/4.23m, while the women’s 4x400m team of Jermaisha Arnold, Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin sits at No. 3 with their 3:28.85 (converted to 3:29.29 due to altitude).

Friday’s action begins with the men’s pole vault final at 1:30 p.m., while the mile prelims kick-off the running events for both the men and women at 4 p.m. Fans can watch the live broadcast on SECN+, with live results provided by flashresults.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On the Environment at the SEC Meet…

“Everything up to this point is a rehearsal. At this meet, we’re trying to duplicate our best performances from the season. The atmosphere at the SEC meet is one that pushes our athletes to compete at their very best. The SEC has the most depth of any conference in the country, and that kind of environment helps our athletes step up to another level of competition.”

