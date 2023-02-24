Aggies gear up for road clash vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes the league’s longest current winning streak into a 2:30 p.m. road matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday.
- Texas A&M has won six straight SEC games, which is the program’s longest in-season, regular season league winning streak since the 2015-16 Aggies closed out the regular season with six straight victories on their way to a share of the SEC regular season title.
- Under Buzz Williams, the Aggies are 3-1 vs. MSU, including 1-0 in Starkville (56-55 win on 1/13/2021).
- Texas A&M has a narrow 9-8 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-6 advantage in SEC play.
FEARLESS “4″:
Sophomore G Wade Taylor IV’s play over the past five games has been sublime and recently drew statistical comparison to former Davidson star and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors from @OptaSTATS, which is the official Twitter page for @StatsPerform’s US sports coverage.
- After Tuesday’s win over the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers, @OptaSTATS tweeted:
“Wade Taylor IV is one of two Division I players in the last 25 years to have a 5-game span with:
- 100+ points
- 40+ FT made
- 20+ assists
- 15+ 3-pointers made
- 10+ steals
- 45.0% 3-point shooting
- 90.0% FT shooting
The other is Stephen Curry (Nov. 14-24, 2008).”
FASTEST SEC START:
The Aggies’ 13-2 SEC record marks the program’s best conference start after 15 games since joining the league in 2012-13 (previous best was 10-5 by the 2014-15 and 2015-16 teams). In fact, it is A&M’s best conference start in any league in more than 40 years. Arguably the most successful team in program history, Shelby Metcalf’s 1979-80 team posted an identical 13-2 record after 15 league games on its way to a final 14-2 record and a Southwest Conference regular season championship.
MILESTONE ALERT:
- Wade Taylor IV’s next steal will make him the 21st member of Texas A&M’s 100-Steal Club.
- Tyrece Radford needs 6 FGs to reach 500 and 19 FGA attempts for 1,000. He is the nation’s lone active 6-foot-2 or shorter player hitting over 50.0% of his shots for his career (min. 600 FGA).
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- Texas A&M is a SEC-best 20-3 in its last 23 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).
- The Aggies are giving up a SEC-low 26.7 first-half points in conference play and have seven SEC games with 25 or fewer points allow in the opening stanza.
- Texas A&M has logged 30+ rebounds in 19 of its past 20 games.
- Reigning SEC Player of the Week Wade Taylor IV has been torrid over the past 5 games, averaging 21.8 points while hitting 48.5% of his 3-point tries, making 43-of-47 free throws (91.5%) and dishing out 22 assists against 16 TOs (1.4 ratio).
- Tyrece Radford has reached 10+ points in 10 straight SEC games and 13-of-15 total SEC contests..
- Texas A&M and Florida are the only SEC teams with two players hitting better than 50.0% from the field in SEC play (minimum 90 FGA): Henry Coleman III (.516) and Julius Marble (.512).
- Marble has 17 rebounds in the past 2 games - 8 vs. MU and 9 vs. UT.
- The Aggies are 11-0 when SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Andersson Garcia logs 5 or more rebounds and 13-1 when he scores 3 or more points.
- The Aggies are 16-1 when posting six or more “turkeys” in a game. In Aggie Hoops vernacular, a “turkey” is when an opponent is held scoreless on three straight possessions.
RANDOM NOTABLES:
- The resilient Aggies have overcome deficits of eight points or more in five of their last nine SEC contests, including a couple of 12-point comebacks in home games vs. Auburn (2/7) and Arkansas (2/15).
- The biggest rally of 2022-23 came against Northwestern State on 12/27 when the Aggies overcame a 15-point deficit (9:04 in 1st half) for a 64-52 win over the Demons.
- Texas A&M’s 13-2 SEC record is already one of the winningest conference records in school history. With another victory, the Aggies would move into a tie for third-most conference victories with the 1979-80 team that posted a 14-2 record.
- The school record for conference wins is 16 by Bill Driver’s 1919-20 juggernaut, which won the Southwest Conference Championship. Captained by E.E. McQuillian, the 1919-20 Aggies remain the program’s lone team to go through the entire season unscathed (19-0).
- Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % significantly from last year. Taylor is hitting 37.3% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.
- Taylor needs 11 minutes and 53 seconds of action to reach 1,500 for career. Interestly, Taylor has logged over 80 more minutes in 2022-23′s 28 games (787:20) than he did in 40 games as a freshman (701:27).
- The Aggies’ starting lineup has a definite Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in it for every game so far this season - Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker).
- The Aggies have used the same starting lineup (Coleman III, Dennis, Marble, Radford and Taylor IV) for the last 15 games. For the season, the fivesome is 14-3 with losses to Boise State, Kentucky and Arkansas.
- The defensive-minded duo of Andersson Garcia and Andre Gordon have been the first players off the bench either individually or as a pair for the last 14 games.
- The Aggies’ 2022-23 roster was bolstered by the addition of six newcomers in the offseason -- five transfers and one scholarship freshman. Headlining the group was Dexter Dennis, who was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22, and Julius Marble, who helped Michigan State advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Both have earned spots in the starting five.
FOLLOW THE ACTION:
- The game will be televised by SEC Network with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Richard Hendrix (analyst) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.
