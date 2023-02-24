Aggies gear up for road clash vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes the league’s longest current winning streak into a 2:30 p.m. road matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday.

Texas A&M has won six straight SEC games, which is the program’s longest in-season, regular season league winning streak since the 2015-16 Aggies closed out the regular season with six straight victories on their way to a share of the SEC regular season title.

Under Buzz Williams, the Aggies are 3-1 vs. MSU, including 1-0 in Starkville (56-55 win on 1/13/2021).

Texas A&M has a narrow 9-8 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-6 advantage in SEC play.

FEARLESS “4″:

Sophomore G Wade Taylor IV’s play over the past five games has been sublime and recently drew statistical comparison to former Davidson star and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors from @OptaSTATS, which is the official Twitter page for @StatsPerform’s US sports coverage.

After Tuesday’s win over the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers, @OptaSTATS tweeted:

“Wade Taylor IV is one of two Division I players in the last 25 years to have a 5-game span with:

- 100+ points

- 40+ FT made

- 20+ assists

- 15+ 3-pointers made

- 10+ steals

- 45.0% 3-point shooting

- 90.0% FT shooting

The other is Stephen Curry (Nov. 14-24, 2008).”

FASTEST SEC START:

The Aggies’ 13-2 SEC record marks the program’s best conference start after 15 games since joining the league in 2012-13 (previous best was 10-5 by the 2014-15 and 2015-16 teams). In fact, it is A&M’s best conference start in any league in more than 40 years. Arguably the most successful team in program history, Shelby Metcalf’s 1979-80 team posted an identical 13-2 record after 15 league games on its way to a final 14-2 record and a Southwest Conference regular season championship.

MILESTONE ALERT:

Wade Taylor IV’s next steal will make him the 21st member of Texas A&M’s 100-Steal Club.

Tyrece Radford needs 6 FGs to reach 500 and 19 FGA attempts for 1,000. He is the nation’s lone active 6-foot-2 or shorter player hitting over 50.0% of his shots for his career (min. 600 FGA).

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Texas A&M is a SEC-best 20-3 in its last 23 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).

The Aggies are giving up a SEC-low 26.7 first-half points in conference play and have seven SEC games with 25 or fewer points allow in the opening stanza.

Texas A&M has logged 30+ rebounds in 19 of its past 20 games.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Wade Taylor IV has been torrid over the past 5 games, averaging 21.8 points while hitting 48.5% of his 3-point tries, making 43-of-47 free throws (91.5%) and dishing out 22 assists against 16 TOs (1.4 ratio).

Tyrece Radford has reached 10+ points in 10 straight SEC games and 13-of-15 total SEC contests..

Texas A&M and Florida are the only SEC teams with two players hitting better than 50.0% from the field in SEC play (minimum 90 FGA): Henry Coleman III (.516) and Julius Marble (.512).

Marble has 17 rebounds in the past 2 games - 8 vs. MU and 9 vs. UT.

The Aggies are 11-0 when SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Andersson Garcia logs 5 or more rebounds and 13-1 when he scores 3 or more points.

The Aggies are 16-1 when posting six or more “turkeys” in a game. In Aggie Hoops vernacular, a “turkey” is when an opponent is held scoreless on three straight possessions.

RANDOM NOTABLES:

The resilient Aggies have overcome deficits of eight points or more in five of their last nine SEC contests, including a couple of 12-point comebacks in home games vs. Auburn (2/7) and Arkansas (2/15).

The biggest rally of 2022-23 came against Northwestern State on 12/27 when the Aggies overcame a 15-point deficit (9:04 in 1st half) for a 64-52 win over the Demons.

Texas A&M’s 13-2 SEC record is already one of the winningest conference records in school history. With another victory, the Aggies would move into a tie for third-most conference victories with the 1979-80 team that posted a 14-2 record.

The school record for conference wins is 16 by Bill Driver’s 1919-20 juggernaut, which won the Southwest Conference Championship. Captained by E.E. McQuillian, the 1919-20 Aggies remain the program’s lone team to go through the entire season unscathed (19-0).

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % significantly from last year. Taylor is hitting 37.3% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

Taylor needs 11 minutes and 53 seconds of action to reach 1,500 for career. Interestly, Taylor has logged over 80 more minutes in 2022-23′s 28 games (787:20) than he did in 40 games as a freshman (701:27).

The Aggies’ starting lineup has a definite Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in it for every game so far this season - Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker).

The Aggies have used the same starting lineup (Coleman III, Dennis, Marble, Radford and Taylor IV) for the last 15 games. For the season, the fivesome is 14-3 with losses to Boise State, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The defensive-minded duo of Andersson Garcia and Andre Gordon have been the first players off the bench either individually or as a pair for the last 14 games.

The Aggies’ 2022-23 roster was bolstered by the addition of six newcomers in the offseason -- five transfers and one scholarship freshman. Headlining the group was Dexter Dennis, who was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22, and Julius Marble, who helped Michigan State advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Both have earned spots in the starting five.

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Richard Hendrix (analyst) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.