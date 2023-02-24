Black History Month: Entrepreneurs encourage others to live more organized, motivated lives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows Black business ownership is on the rise, and Black women are a large portion of it. Many can be found in the Brazos Valley like Kristen Lachelle, the owner of Repeat Style & Services.

She offers services in organizing, interior design and event planning. The entrepreneur has been doing this work for 15 years with the last four being full-time.

“I want them to live healthier through their spaces and live a luxury lifestyle,” Lachelle said.

For Lachelle, it all starts with a vision because she’s intentional about achieving her clients’ goals.

“Creating a luxury space is not in the quantity,” Lachelle said. “It’s in the quality, so we can go anywhere to give you that luxury space. It’s all about just creating what you desire.

Some practical ways people can make their spaces more luxurious and peaceful is to incorporate containers and jars. These can be used for food, towels and toiletries. Another way is using the same colored clothes hangers in your closet.

“Our space is our place and so if that’s our place, why not have it the best that we can,” Lachelle said.

Christina Lee-Wells is another entrepreneur who’s on a mission to help people live better lives. She’s an author who enjoys motivating people and encouraging them to show grace.

She wrote “The Road to Damascus that Led to Salvation,” “My Redemptive Story” and “The Good ‘Ole Days.” Her second book, “My Redemptive Story,” was later turned into a stage play.

The author is also the creator of the “Cast Your Cares” workbook. She considers this a beginner’s manual on their faith journey.

Writing is something Lee-Williams fell into about two years ago. Now, she’s grateful that others can be encouraged by her writing.

“I always keep a spiral on hand and then I’ll just start writing my thoughts,” Lee-Williams said. “As they flow, I write it and then type it and just get it published.”

You can learn more about Lee-Wlliams’ books and purchase them here.

For more information on Repeat Style & Services, you can follow Lachelle on her website, Facebook and Instagram.

