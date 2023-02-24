Brazos Valley businesses concerned about possible scam linked to fire department

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several law offices in town brought to light a potential scam that involves the College Station Fire Department.

One of the law firms is the Law Office of Randy Michel.

They told KBTX a company by the name of ‘Fire Safety Magnets’ reached out to them, asking for up to 2,000 dollars in return for a spot on a magnet with fire safety tips, which they say would be a part of a partnership with the College Station Fire Department.

Fire Safety Magnet is a promotional company based out of Florida. The company promotes dry-erase magnets for your fridge. On the magnet, local businesses are often highlighted at the top, and fire safety tips are located at the bottom. In this case, College Station Fire would be highlighted.

Hayley Harrison, Attorney at the Law Office of Randy Michel, said she was first contacted by the company in September of 2022.

“It’s typical. We all have spam calls we’re gonna get,” said Harrison. “But, I don’t think I’ve ever had someone call the law office and try to involve a local entity in a scam. We decided not to sponsor that first time. Just this week, we got a phone call from the company looking for a family law attorney to sponsor the boards again.”

Harrison said her law office connected with multiple others across town who received the same emails and calls.

“This isn’t unusual. But, another firm had gone in to provide payment for this and it went to a personal voice mail,” said Harrison. “That meant something sketchy to us. We had never heard of paying that way and it just stood out.”

An investigation into what Harrison’s law office was being promoted was the only right next step.

“I contacted College Station Fire who said they had [magnet] boards with them before, but she said they haven’t signed a new agreement this year. So, I’m not sure its an appropriate time to request sponsors,” Harrison said. “The company also gave us several options on which prices to choose from. Which, doesn’t make sense. It went from $1,200 to 2,000.”

We reached out to the College Station Fire Department regarding their connection with Fire Safety Magnets.

After declining an interview, the City of College Station settled on giving us a statement.

“The City recently became aware of an unauthorized agreement when a concerned citizen inquired about the legitimacy of a solicitation referencing the College Station Fire Department. The company has since agreed to stop referring to the College Station Fire Department in its solicitations. We regret any confusion and have taken appropriate steps to prevent this from happening again. We encourage citizens and businesses to always contact public agencies such as the CSFD to verify claims of public/private partnerships.”

We got in touch with Fire Safety Magnets who insisted that there is no scam involved. Instead, they called concerns both here and around the country “miscommunications”.

Harrison said the purpose of reaching out to KBTX on this potential scam was to make other local businesses aware.

“Of course, it’s the fire department. We love them, but the idea is that we don’t want other businesses to fall into scams with their own money. You know, with sponsorships that may or may not be happening,” said Harrison.

