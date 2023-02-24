Classroom Champion: Casey Patton From Franklin High School

Franklin, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Casey Patton.

The Franklin High School senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks number one in her class. Casey is a member of the National Honor Society and is a UIL Disrict Writing Award winner. Placing 2nd in Ready Writing, 4th in Newswriting, 6th Feature Writing. Casey is also a member of the Yearbook Committee, has volunteered for the St. Francis Frish Fry, the Franklin Christmas Angles and Feast of Sharing. ”Casey is that teacher’s dream like Casey really is that ideal student to have in a classroom.” Say’s Shannon Groves, “She’s very academically motivated and she takes responsibility for her own grades and her own successes. And she’s a great peer tutor. She’s just that real laid back kid. Doesn’t say much, but when she has a question, she’s going to ask her question. A lot of the other students ask her for help because she really is a good peer tutor. She does a good job explaining to other kids. And so a lot of kids are really comfortable asking her questions.”

Athletically, Casey plays golf for the Lady Lions. She helped lead the team to the 20-22 District Championship and advance to Regional Tournament. ”She’s a great role model for our young kids that are coming up in terms of work ethic and just how to get things done.” Say’s Wendy Tucker, “And she does a lot of the stuff without being asked to do it. She’s just a great she’s a great person. So it’s one of those things that you can talk about being a great leader and a hard worker and all. she’s all of that. But deep down, she’s just a really good person. And I’m going to I’m going to miss her tremendously next year.“

”My dad is my biggest inspiration.” Say’s Casey Patton, “Seeing him with his education. And I really I look up to him a lot, especially in my faith and in school and everything. He’s helped me a lot. Really, he’s inspired me to go to journalism as well because he thinks that that’s what I’m going to be good at. And I agree. I think that’s what I want to go and do.”

Casey plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in journalism. Congratulations to Casey Patton of Franklin High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

