Collect your new cuddle buddies at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Run, don’t walk! The Reveille Squishy Plush is back in stock at Aggieland Outfitters!

You might remember the Reveille Squishy from our segment in October, prior to your family road trip to Tuscaloosa to watch the Aggies vs. Alabama in football.

Aggieland Outfitters’ Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, says they sold out within 24 hours of that segment airing.

Bodin says he finally understands why the plush toys at Aggieland Outfitters are so popular.

“As we were setting this up with all of the animals, we couldn’t stop laughing. They’re cute, they’re fun, they’re soft,” he said.

The sloth is Bodin’s personal favorite. He says he even has one on his desk at work.

“There’s something for everyone and every animal is representing A&M,” Bodin said.

You can take your plush toy with you to support the Aggies at Kyle Field, Reed Arena, Davis Diamond, Olsen Field, in the game room at home, or on a road trip to an away game.

“You just have to have one. It’s that little reminder that it’s okay to be a kid. It’s okay to have fun. At the end of the day, who cares what people think?” Bodin said.

You can buy your own cuddle buddies online or in store seven days a week.

