College Station Council discusses growth and future expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council heard about plans to grow and build in the city.

These plans include expanding plans for Midtown Park and bringing in more retail. Economic Development staff with College Station say they are also looking to build on what we already have.

With 200 acres of property owned by the city in Midtown Park, they’re picturing a business park, shopping and a city center.

Brian Piscacek, the economic development manager, says they’re focused on expanding and keeping businesses. They’re also focused on finding the right spots for new ones.

“We hope to continue moving forward,” he said. “Kind of focusing on developing the economy through tourism. Another element of that is diversifying the economy as a whole. So that’s new industries, new opportunities. Again, this is just an opportunity to highlight all the great things that are happening in College Station.”

Piscacek gave the council a presentation, showing growth for retail, entertainment and restaurants not already found in Brazos County. The locations were near campus and other A&M properties.

Piscacek says even though employment is growing in other parts of the city, a lot of residents are employed by the A&M system.

“We’ve kind of passed a threshold in College Station now, where the majority of jobs are from the private sector which is really significant you think about the presence of A&M and obviously how integral they are to the community but there’s this continued continuing diversification of employment,” he said.

Not only are leaders looking at how the city is performing, but also the development staff as well. Piscacek says they’ve added an additional economic development position and grown marketing partnerships.

Questions from the council surrounded what’s happening with the Macy’s property that’s vacant at the mall. Piscacek said they are working on it but did not elaborate.

With the 200 acres near Midtown Park at the forefront of the meeting, which was purchased in the early 2000′s, the council wants staff to look at buying property south of city limits to plan for similar future expansion.

