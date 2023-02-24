College Station Lane Closures on Spring Loop, Tarrow Street next week

(Hawaii News Now)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station drivers, plan on some extra traffic on Spring Loop and Tarrow Street next week.

Spring Loop Closures

According to the City of College Station, the north or southbound lanes of Spring Loop at University Drive will be closed at various times for the next two weeks because of road work.

The southbound lanes will be closed for a week starting Monday, Feb. 27. The closure shifts to the northbound lanes beginning the following Monday, March 6.

Tarrow Street Closures

Tarrow Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue, and its intersections with Pearce and Banks streets will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 while crews repair a water line.

Water service for some customers will be temporarily interrupted starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Affected customers will be notified with a door tag and a phone call.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston

Latest News

Some Medicaid customers could soon find themselves without coverage at the end of March.
Continuous Medicaid coverage set to expire at the end of March
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Monica Hernandez is going to State for her piece "Solitude."
Rudder High art students receive “exemplary” rating at UIL
Over 40 organizations gathered inside Matt’s House at First Baptist Church in Bryan for the...
Organizations gather for Brazos Valley Community Connection Day