College Station Lane Closures on Spring Loop, Tarrow Street next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station drivers, plan on some extra traffic on Spring Loop and Tarrow Street next week.

Spring Loop Closures

According to the City of College Station, the north or southbound lanes of Spring Loop at University Drive will be closed at various times for the next two weeks because of road work.

The southbound lanes will be closed for a week starting Monday, Feb. 27. The closure shifts to the northbound lanes beginning the following Monday, March 6.

Tarrow Street Closures

Tarrow Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue, and its intersections with Pearce and Banks streets will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1 while crews repair a water line.

Water service for some customers will be temporarily interrupted starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Affected customers will be notified with a door tag and a phone call.

