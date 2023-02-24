Connect a veteran to a forever pal

“Our whole organization is dedicated to training service dogs for disabled veterans”
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station is home to some amazing organizations including Patriot Paws of Aggieland, a branch of the nonprofit Patriot Paws Service Dogs.

The organization has partnered with Texas A&M University as a student organization to ensure service to all who are in need.

President of the local group Emily Self says the organization caters to veterans with no strings attached.

“Our whole organization is dedicated to training service dogs for disabled veterans, and these dogs are provided at no cost to the veterans. The cost is about $35,000 dollars for two years of training,” shared Self.

Vice President Cleo Crouch explained the dogs go through extensive training and then are buddied up with a veteran for life.

“We will keep these dogs and train for about a two year span, or 1.5 to three years, depending on how quickly the dog trains,” said Crouch.

Once a service dog is placed in the ownership of a veteran, the group does an annual check to ensure the connection between the pup and vet is still strong.

If you or someone you know would like to sign up for the service visit Patriot Paws Service Dogs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
1 person dead following 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Clark and Matthew Travis have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.
Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier
Investigators identified the driver as 26-year-old Terry Rogers and his passenger as...
Stolen car from College Station involved in pursuit, crashes in Houston

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - patriot paws
THE THR3E(Recurring) - patriot paws
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mission ranch
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mission ranch
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters