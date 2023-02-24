Connect a veteran to a forever pal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station is home to some amazing organizations including Patriot Paws of Aggieland, a branch of the nonprofit Patriot Paws Service Dogs.

The organization has partnered with Texas A&M University as a student organization to ensure service to all who are in need.

President of the local group Emily Self says the organization caters to veterans with no strings attached.

“Our whole organization is dedicated to training service dogs for disabled veterans, and these dogs are provided at no cost to the veterans. The cost is about $35,000 dollars for two years of training,” shared Self.

Vice President Cleo Crouch explained the dogs go through extensive training and then are buddied up with a veteran for life.

“We will keep these dogs and train for about a two year span, or 1.5 to three years, depending on how quickly the dog trains,” said Crouch.

Once a service dog is placed in the ownership of a veteran, the group does an annual check to ensure the connection between the pup and vet is still strong.

If you or someone you know would like to sign up for the service visit Patriot Paws Service Dogs.

