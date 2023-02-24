Continuous Medicaid coverage set to expire at the end of March

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Medicaid customers could soon find themselves without coverage at the end of March.

Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) in March 2020 which kept people enrolled in Medicaid Programs through the end of the month when the public health emergency ends. In response, the State of Texas has not taken anyone off Medicaid for the last three years, but that will soon change. The public health emergency is set to expire in May and continuous Medicaid coverage expires at the end of March. States will have 12 months to determine who still qualifies for Medicaid in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act which was signed into law in December of last year.

Health Point said millions of Texans’ Medicaid was automatically renewed during the past three years, primarily for pregnant women, new moms, and children.

“Now the date is here which is March 31. April 1 it’ll start going through applications of individuals currently on Medicaid and several individuals will be losing coverage, those that are no longer pregnant or those who have turned 18 and no longer qualified,” Dora Vazquez, Health Point Outreach Enrollment Director said.

Vazquez said that Health Point is an “application assister” certified through the state that can assist individuals with Medicaid applications.

“What we want individuals to know is that they don’t have to be afraid,” Vazquez said. “We are here, we are working alongside the state to ensure they maintain Medicaid coverage if they still qualify.”

For those who don’t qualify, Vazquez said there are other options such as health insurance and Health Point programs.

“The affordable care act is expanding their open enrollment, they are going to a special enrollment period for the individuals who are losing coverage,” Vazquez said. “We’ll be able to help them find the insurance that meets their needs and if they don’t qualify for that insurance or if they can’t afford it we have our health point programs available to them.”

To meet the demand and help patients enroll Health Point said it will hold events outside of normal business hours. The first one is Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Caldwell location.

Health Point released a statement that can be read below:

HealthPoint encourages Brazos Valley residents to be on the lookout for notices from Texas Health & Human Services Commission. These notices are mailed in a yellow envelope that says “Action Required” in red. Individuals will also be sent a message electronically if they have a Your Texas Benefits account and opt to go paperless.

Due to the large number of re-enrollments the HHSC office will be processing in the coming weeks, individuals may experience delays. Those who need to reapply or update their information can do so for free and immediately through a Certified Application Navigator, like HealthPoint.

