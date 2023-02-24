Dance the night away for a good cause

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dancing for the Health of It is back and the plans for this year are better than ever. As you may know, the best part of this event is the local celebrity appearances.

Executive Director of Health for All, Elizabeth Dickey, says this is their rendition of Dancing with the Stars. She says local celebrities will team up with area dance studios to learn routines to perform to earn votes.

“A dollar is a vote, and anybody can vote for their favorite,” shared Dickey.

Dickey says the pairs will perform all different dance styles.

“It can be the most entertaining, the most technical, whatever it is.”

She says all of the money will go towards their free clinic.

“To provide critical medical care and dental care for those that fall through the cracks, " said Dickey.

This year’s theme is “ A Night at the USO.”

“We are going back to the 1940s, World War Two era. It’s going to be very patriotic. We encourage all attendees to go all out with wardrobe, lingo, transportation.”

Dancing for the Health of It: A Night at the USO will be April 1, 2023 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Follow this link for more information or tickets. There will be complimentary tickets for all veterans.

