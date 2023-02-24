Drought conditions still remain west of the Brazos Valley

Drought conditions remain west of the Brazos Valley.
Drought conditions remain west of the Brazos Valley.
By Drew Davis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday. Drought conditions, as a whole, remain out of the Brazos Valley. The only counties that are classified under “official” drought conditions are in the northwestern portions of the region. Milam and Robertson counties have a small sliver of “moderate drought” (level 1 out of 4).

East Texas remains the only region without drought.
East Texas remains the only region without drought.

The rest of Texas, however, is still experiencing widespread drought. East Texas is the only region not classified under drought conditions. Most of the rainfall over the past several months has been set up over east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. That consistent rainfall has led to healthier vegetation and eliminated the drought from this past summer.

