Enjoy daily specials, beer tour at Billy's Grille & Bar

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re wanting to switch up your weekly routine, stop by Billy’s Grille & Bar in Downtown Bryan for a new special every day.

“We have something new and fantastic every day, like $2.99 domestic beers, half off signature cocktails, margaritas, you can’t beat it,” Marketing Director, Emily Bell, said.

Once you become a frequent customer, grab one of the Billy’s “Beer Cards.”

“When you complete 86 beers, which is after the 86 years my grandfather, Billy, lived, you are awarded a Billy’s beer stein. You will get discounted beer here for the rest of time,” Bell said.

Named after Bell’s grandfather, she says Billy’s encompasses his “vivacious, live life to the fullest” attitude.

“It’s a fun place to be. You want to hang out here. You’ll truly feel like part of the family,” she said.

With March Madness just around the corner, Billy’s Grille & Bar is a great place to hang out, enjoy a delicious meal and some drinks, and watch the games.

“All of our TV’s will be showing the big games. There’s going to be fantastic specials every single day, specifically for March Madness. We really want everyone to come on out and enjoy the madness with us,” Bell said.

You can visit the restaurant seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks.

